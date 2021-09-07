Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Smith Added to Hornung Award Honor Roll

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 7, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith was added to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll after the Aggies’ 41-10 win over Kent State to open the 2021 season, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Tuesday.

Smith, a junior wide receiver from Missouri City, Texas, posted yardage through the air, on the ground and returning punts against the Golden Flashes. He topped the 100-yard receiving mark for the third time in his career as he hauled in a personal-best eight receptions. Smith reached the end zone twice in the season opener to mark the second time in his career that he has caught multiple touchdowns in a game.

Smith’s 127 all-purpose yards on Saturday were the third most he has posted in a single game, trailing last season’s 152 yard output at Alabama and 130-yard performance against North Carolina.

