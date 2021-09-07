Thinking beyond the taco shell: Velvet Taco brings a creative spin to tacos

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Velvet Taco is now open in Century Square in College Station, and the fast-casual concept is elevating the game when it comes to tacos in Bryan and College Station.

At Velvet Taco they’re blending flavors from different cultures to create a wide-ranging and unexpected menu.

“Velvet Taco is tacos without borders,” said T.J. Jones, Velvet Taco Director of Operations. “It’s globally inspired menu ingredients. It’s globally inspired flavors brought to you in a vessel that is a tortilla.”

If you expect to find atypical Tex-Mex tacos, you will not find them at Velvet Taco.

“We’re not your typical taco joint,” Jones said. “You’re not going to get Tex-Mex here. You’re going to be able to try different flavors that maybe you’ve never tried before and experience new things.”

The menu at Velvet Taco features flavors ranging from Thai to Korean to Southern to Cuban and more. Click here to view the menu

Out of the 52 weeks of the year the restaurant will have a weekly specialty taco every week.

“We do a weekly taco feature, so every Wednesday we roll out a new taco,” said Jones. “52 weeks a year we are going to add a new taco to our menu and those flavors- those can get pretty wild. We push the boundaries with those tacos for sure.”

To wash it all down, the restaurant has different cocktails like margaritas, ranch waters, Palomas, and beer.

Autoplay Caption

Velvet Taco is located in Century Square right next to Tiff’s Treats at 1099 University Dr. #111.

It will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.