Treat of the Day: College Station resident shaves head to fundraise for pediatric cancer treatment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station resident Jill Cetina recently shaved her head for a good cause.

She’s raising money for the St. Baldrick’s foundation. St. Bladrick’s is a national organization that’s working to find more effective treatments for childhood cancer.

Jill says the cause is a personal one for her. She says her daughter was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2006. But, thanks to help from the St. Baldrick’s organization, she says her daughter is now cancer-free.

Cetina shaved her head to help raise awareness about her fundraising campaign for St. Baldrick’s. As of Tuesday afternoon, she’s raised nearly $23,000. But she says her goal is to raise $100,000 and she’s asking for the Brazos Valley’s help getting there! You can donate now by clicking here or by searching for Jill Cetina at www.stbaldricks.org.

