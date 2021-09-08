Advertisement

BCS Habitat For Humanity needs your help to continue providing safe, reliable homes

(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For years, BCS Habitat for Humanity has been providing safe, reliable housing to families who otherwise may not be able to achieve that.

Kathryn Greenwade works at the Association of Former Students, and is an avid supporter of the work that Habitat does around the community.

For Greenwade, she says it is a beautiful organization that brings the entire community together to make a difference in peoples lives

“Everybody has an investment in the process. The families have an investment, they are investing sweat equity hours, so they’re playing a role in building their own homes and building the homes of others,” said Greenwade. “People from the community have an investment, businesses have an investment in it, so it’s a great example of a difference I can make with everyone pitches in.”

BCS Habitat For Humanity began in the area in 1989. Since then, they have helped build 300 homes. In the building of the homes, the family who is selected has to work 500 “sweat-equity” hours, and 300 of those must be for a home other than theirs. Children can also pitch in by doing well in school and bringing home good grades.

Over the years, many local organizations have pitched in with either work groups, or by donating time or money.

Greenwade says that at the Association, they like to get groups together to help build these homes as a way to give back to the community, and create a teambuilding experience.

“You can volunteer as a group to come out and help with the build, at Habitat you can be a donor financially, and you can make contributions that help sponsor a home or help to offset the cost of the home,” said Greenwade. “It’s great to see the power of groups coming together.”

KBTX will be holding a telethon all day Thursday, Sept. 9. If you would like to contribute to the organization for this telethon, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damaged an entire unit at an apartment complex near A&M’s campus Tuesday evening but...
No one injured after fire damages a dozen apartments in College Station
File photo of children playing at Tiffany Park in Bryan.
Parents tell police they saw man doing inappropriate acts at city park in Bryan
COVID in Context: Sept. 7
COVID in Context: Bryan and College Station ISDs don’t have mask mandates. How do their cases compares to districts that do?
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Residents who live nearby this intersection of Highway 36 and FM 1363 in Burleson County say...
Burleson Co. Residents living near intersection of Highway 36 & FM 1363 demand safety changes after fatal crash

Latest News

Margie Brown admires her home
Habitat for Humanity homeowner never gave up on the dream of homeownership
Villeda Family
Habitat for Humanity makes ever lasting impact on the Villeda family
Marissa Ocampo and her four children at the start of their Habitat for Humanity journey.
Single mother, four kids moving into new Habitat for Humanity home this weekend
45 student-athletes helped at two homes Thursday.
Aggie student-athletes volunteer with B/CS Habitat for Humanity