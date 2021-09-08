Bombers Announce Groundbreaking FREE Offer

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (Sept. 8, 2021) — For the first time in team history and maybe in all of sports history, the navy and gold is offering a chance for fans to win when another team wins! If the Aggies win their Conference Championship all Bombers 2022 season tickets purchased between today and October 1st, 2021 will be fully refunded; all while fans will still get to keep their season tickets.

The Brazos Valley’s offer is valid for any of the Bombers season tickets, including the all-inclusive Founders Club and the brand new Aviators Club. The new Aviators Club season pass includes an unlimited tailgate opportunity for every-game with an all-inclusive offer of all-you-can-eat & drink.

A promotion typically reserved for retail companies, Aggie former student and co-owner of the Bombers Uri Geva said “I love my Aggies and truly believe in their football program and their ability to win the SEC this year. So why not celebrate with the Bombers fans and offer this FREE opportunity for a summer full of fun!”.

For more information on this first-of-its-kind offer, as well as anything else a Bombers fan could want, is available at www.bvbombers.com. For updates on the Bombers, fans are encouraged to call (979) 779-PLAY. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow the team on facebook.com/bvbombers, Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: @bvbombers.