Brazos County leaders adopt new tax rate, discuss merit pay

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County leaders met to vote on a new budget and tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Brazos County Commissioners Court.

County leaders unanimously approved a tax rate of .4935 per $100 valuation, which is a decrease from .4950 per $100 valuation in 2020.

Officials say the new rate will raise more money for maintenance and operations. Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristeen Roe says taxpayers could pay a lower rate despite bringing in more money for the county.

“The commissioner’s court adopted the tax rate for the 2021 tax year. That’s going to be the taxes that we bill out in October,” said Roe. “It’s adopted in three parts: the full tax rate, and then each portion of the tax rate. The tax rate itself, as noted, is going to be an increase in revenue for the county even though if you compare it to last year’s tax rate, it’s actually a lower tax rate.”

Officials say the tax rate will effectively be raised by 0.92% and will raise taxes on a $100,000 home by approximately $1.56.

“If your property held its value pretty much the same, then you may actually see a little bit of an increase or a decrease in the taxes that they pay because the tax rate technically is a lower tax rate than last year,” said Roe. “If they saw a value increase, they could pay a little bit more.”

Roe encourages taxpayers to utilize the resources on their website to get a glimpse of what their potential tax liability could be.

County leaders also discussed providing cost of living adjustments and merit pay for county employees. Most employees can look forward to a 3% adjustment to their salaries. Select employees could notice an additional 2% for merit pay.

“We’re doing a 3% cost of living adjustment this year and a 1% merit. Merit pay is one percent of a department’s total salaries,” said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters. “So not every employee receives a merit but those that do, it gives the department heads and elected officials the chance to reward their good employees with a little more than a cost of living adjustment.”

