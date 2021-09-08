Advertisement

Brazos County leaders adopt new tax rate, discuss merit pay

Brazos County Commissioners
Brazos County Commissioners(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County leaders met to vote on a new budget and tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Brazos County Commissioners Court.

County leaders unanimously approved a tax rate of .4935 per $100 valuation, which is a decrease from .4950 per $100 valuation in 2020.

Officials say the new rate will raise more money for maintenance and operations. Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristeen Roe says taxpayers could pay a lower rate despite bringing in more money for the county.

“The commissioner’s court adopted the tax rate for the 2021 tax year. That’s going to be the taxes that we bill out in October,” said Roe. “It’s adopted in three parts: the full tax rate, and then each portion of the tax rate. The tax rate itself, as noted, is going to be an increase in revenue for the county even though if you compare it to last year’s tax rate, it’s actually a lower tax rate.”

Officials say the tax rate will effectively be raised by 0.92% and will raise taxes on a $100,000 home by approximately $1.56.

“If your property held its value pretty much the same, then you may actually see a little bit of an increase or a decrease in the taxes that they pay because the tax rate technically is a lower tax rate than last year,” said Roe. “If they saw a value increase, they could pay a little bit more.”

Roe encourages taxpayers to utilize the resources on their website to get a glimpse of what their potential tax liability could be.

County leaders also discussed providing cost of living adjustments and merit pay for county employees. Most employees can look forward to a 3% adjustment to their salaries. Select employees could notice an additional 2% for merit pay.

“We’re doing a 3% cost of living adjustment this year and a 1% merit. Merit pay is one percent of a department’s total salaries,” said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters. “So not every employee receives a merit but those that do, it gives the department heads and elected officials the chance to reward their good employees with a little more than a cost of living adjustment.”

9-7-2021 Brazos County Commissioners Court

Regular Meeting

Posted by Brazos County on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead; DPS investigating possible distracted driving crash in Burleson County
Police were along Wellborn Road early Sunday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a train.
Pedestrian struck by train in College Station
Brazos Valley residents race quarter horses in New Mexico
Brazos Valley residents race quarter horses in industry’s most prestigious races
Pam Todaro says her son Dillon was an amazing, hard-working man who was very family-oriented....
Bryan mother who lost son in drunk driving crash hopes to prevent others from knowing her pain
COVID in Context: Sept. 7
COVID in Context: Bryan and College Station ISDs don’t have mask mandates. How do their cases compares to districts that do?

Latest News

Heart of Texas Red Cross director serving during Hurricane Ida recovery
Heart of Texas Red Cross director serving during Hurricane Ida recovery
Tuesday Evening Tropical Weather Update 9/7
Tuesday Evening Tropical Weather Update 9/7
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 9/7
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 9/7
Fire damaged an entire unit at an apartment complex near A&M’s campus Tuesday evening but...
No one injured after fire damages a dozen apartments in College Station