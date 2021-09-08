Bryan City Council approves 2022 tax rate, budget

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council approved the proposed tax rate and budget for Fiscal Year 2022 Tuesday night.

It was a unanimous vote for both and a quick special meeting to approve them.

The tax rate will be staying the same as the current property tax rate of $0.62900 per $100 of assessed valuation. Council made a note before voting that a big part of that is the valuation of the new construction around the city, and the property value increases.

Even though the tax rate will stay the same, these increases will help provide more money to Bryan Fire Department, Bryan Police, the municipal court, and engineering.

The budget for FY22 totals out to $442,674,224. The city says this money will help pay back debts, maintenance and operations for various departments, activities, and improvements to the city.

The entire budget can be found here.

