Caldwell ISD Superintendent announces upcoming retirement
Andrew Peters has served in Caldwell since 2016.
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell ISD’s Superintendent is retiring this school year.
Superintendent Andrew Peters announced he will be retiring at the end of December.
He’s been the Superintendent there since 2016 coming from Marfa ISD in Far West Texas.
The district is seeking feedback from residents on finding his successor.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.