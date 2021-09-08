Caldwell volleyball falls to Bellville in final non-district tune-up

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell volleyball team lost to Bellville 25-11, 25-18, 25-18 at Hornet Gym Tuesday night.

The Brahmanettes got off to a fast start, with their lead ballooning to 21-6 in game one. Games two and three were more competitive, with the Lady Hornets taking the early lead in the second set and keeping that lead at 13-10. The loss to 4A Bellville is Caldwell’s final match in the non-district schedule.

Caldwell will begin district play on Friday at home against Florence.

