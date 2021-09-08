Advertisement

Caldwell volleyball falls to Bellville in final non-district tune-up

The Bellville and Caldwell volleyball teams huddle up during their match at Hornet Gym.
The Bellville and Caldwell volleyball teams huddle up during their match at Hornet Gym.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell volleyball team lost to Bellville 25-11, 25-18, 25-18 at Hornet Gym Tuesday night.

The Brahmanettes got off to a fast start, with their lead ballooning to 21-6 in game one. Games two and three were more competitive, with the Lady Hornets taking the early lead in the second set and keeping that lead at 13-10. The loss to 4A Bellville is Caldwell’s final match in the non-district schedule.

Caldwell will begin district play on Friday at home against Florence.

