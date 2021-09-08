College Station extends winning streak to 14 matches with 5 set win over Magnolia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Riley Newton had 14 kills and Ana DeLa Garza added 11 as College Station beat Magnolia in 5 sets Tuesday night at Cougar Gym to extend its winning streak to 14 matches 15-25, 25-14, 25-8, 24-26, 15-12.

The Lady Cougars dropped the opening set, but bounced back to win the next two and then won the getaway set 15-12

College Station will hit the road on Friday and take on Waller, First set is set for 6 pm.

