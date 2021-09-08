Advertisement

COVID-19 patient dies amid family’s legal battle to get him ivermectin

By KTRK Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) - A 74-year-old COVID patient in Texas, who was at the center of a legal battle over his hospital treatment, has died.

Pete Lopez, 74, died at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital after battling COVID-19 for almost a month. The Vietnam War veteran was put on a ventilator Aug. 19.

Lopez’s family sued the hospital after it refused to give him the drug ivermectin, which is a de-worming drug primarily used in large animals like cows and horses. A judge ordered the hospital to administer the drug, but according to the family, the hospital still refused.

Pete Lopez, a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran, died after battling COVID-19 for almost a month. His family declined to say whether he was vaccinated against the virus.(Source: Lopez Family, KTRK via CNN)

Despite the ruling, Lopez did not receive the drug, the family says.

Lopez’s granddaughter, Gabrielle Snider, said they had exhausted all other options. That’s why they pushed for the hospital to use ivermectin.

She says Lopez was previously prescribed the drug by VA Medical Center but was admitted to the hospital before he was able to take it.

Memorial Hermann noted in a statement that the Food and Drug Administration has not authorized ivermectin to treat the coronavirus and using it is discouraged by the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

The FDA has approved ivermectin for use in humans for the treatment of specific parasitic diseases.

Lopez’s family says he had a heart attack a few years ago but was otherwise healthy before he contracted COVID-19. They declined to say whether he was vaccinated against the virus.

NOTE: The embedded video was produced prior to Lopez’s death.

The family’s attorney says the hospital filed an appeal in the case before Lopez’s death. He said the hospital was violating the court’s order and planned to pursue further legal action.

Following Lopez’s death, however, it’s not immediately known how the family intends to approach legal matters.

