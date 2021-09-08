Dine your way down Bryan’s new taco trail

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Taco lovers rejoice! Destination Bryan announced a new passport program called Bryan Taco Trail, which promotes supporting local businesses and allows patrons and restaurants to win prizes.

With 44 stops on the trail, you can discover restaurants from taquerias to non-traditional taco joints.

It’s a great opportunity to try different restaurants, according to David Posadas, owner of Taco Crave BCS.

“You can try different things,” said Posadas. “There’s a bunch of different tacos. Everyone makes different tacos. You can find different flavors [on this trail.]”

To participate in the free foodie journey that begins on Sept. 15, sign up at destinationbryan.com/tacos to get your digital passport. Once you sign up for your digital passport, all you have to do is check-in at participating restaurants.

As you check into restaurants along the trail, guests will qualify for prizes, according to Abigail Noel, PR & Communication Manager with Destination Bryan.

5 visits Guests get an official taco trail t-shirt.

20 visits Guests qualify for the t-shirt and a custom salsa from the Brazos Valley Farmers Market.

44 visits Guests get all the above plus the Taco Trail Champion flag and your picture on the Taco Trail Wall of Fame.



Additionally, the restaurant with the most visits on the Taco Trail will be crowned the restaurant champion.

Click here to learn more about the Bryan Taco Trail.

