Advertisement

Dine your way down Bryan’s new taco trail

Taco-bout a great trail!
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Taco lovers rejoice! Destination Bryan announced a new passport program called Bryan Taco Trail, which promotes supporting local businesses and allows patrons and restaurants to win prizes.

With 44 stops on the trail, you can discover restaurants from taquerias to non-traditional taco joints.

It’s a great opportunity to try different restaurants, according to David Posadas, owner of Taco Crave BCS.

“You can try different things,” said Posadas. “There’s a bunch of different tacos. Everyone makes different tacos. You can find different flavors [on this trail.]”

To participate in the free foodie journey that begins on Sept. 15, sign up at destinationbryan.com/tacos to get your digital passport. Once you sign up for your digital passport, all you have to do is check-in at participating restaurants.

As you check into restaurants along the trail, guests will qualify for prizes, according to Abigail Noel, PR & Communication Manager with Destination Bryan.

  • 5 visits
    • Guests get an official taco trail t-shirt.
  • 20 visits
    • Guests qualify for the t-shirt and a custom salsa from the Brazos Valley Farmers Market.
  • 44 visits
    • Guests get all the above plus the Taco Trail Champion flag and your picture on the Taco Trail Wall of Fame.

Additionally, the restaurant with the most visits on the Taco Trail will be crowned the restaurant champion.

Click here to learn more about the Bryan Taco Trail.

Destination Bryan, Texas is launching the Bryan Taco Trail next week! We’ve got the details on how you can participate on #BVTM

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damaged an entire unit at an apartment complex near A&M’s campus Tuesday evening but...
No one injured after fire damages a dozen apartments in College Station
File photo of children playing at Tiffany Park in Bryan.
Parents tell police they saw man doing inappropriate acts at city park in Bryan
COVID in Context: Sept. 7
COVID in Context: Bryan and College Station ISDs don’t have mask mandates. How do their cases compares to districts that do?
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Residents who live nearby this intersection of Highway 36 and FM 1363 in Burleson County say...
Burleson Co. Residents living near intersection of Highway 36 & FM 1363 demand safety changes after fatal crash

Latest News

Heart of Texas Red Cross director serving during Hurricane Ida recovery
Heart of Texas Red Cross director serving during Hurricane Ida recovery
Marissa Ocampo and her four children at the start of their Habitat for Humanity journey.
Single mother, four kids moving into new Habitat for Humanity home this weekend
Caldwell ISD Superintendent announces upcoming retirement
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard