Fundraising efforts continue for new Military Heritage Center at Veterans Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Fundraising continues to bring a big addition to Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.

A new Military Heritage Center is in the works to be built, but efforts to raise money have seen challenges during the pandemic.

That new center will be built at Veterans Park close to the memorial statues and monuments honoring veterans. Their fundraising goal is $10 million.

For years, plans have been in the works to bring a two-story, 20,000-square-foot center. It will be nestled near the Lynn Stuart Pathway at Veterans Park.

“ [The] vision is to have a facility in which we can honor veterans as well as the heritage of our country, citizenship and leadership. It will be focused on educational programs. We will have displays. We don’t bill ourselves as a museum in any way, but we will have historical displays,” said John Adams, Ph.D., Military Heritage Center Executive Director.

Adams is an Air Force Reserves Veteran and Texas A&M Former Student.

He said it’s going to take time to reach their fundraising goal as they look at private fundraising efforts to foundations.

“We already have a number of pledges that would take us up, right now to about half a million dollars so those leveraged with foundations and other local support will be critical,” Adams said.

At the recent College Station City Council meeting, Councilmember Dennis Maloney asked city staff to get an update on the progress and ways the city can provide assistance.

“We do have the land and we do have the wherewithal and we have the desire to do it. It’s just a question of seeing where they money is,” said Maloney. “With this COVID business going on, no one can get out out and talk anymore and without that person to person touch it’s very difficult to raise funds.”

A timeline for groundbreaking hasn’t been set yet, but the organization is hopeful to have the new center open by 2026.

