Advertisement

Fundraising efforts continue for new Military Heritage Center at Veterans Park

Fundraising has been a challenge during the pandemic
Fundraising for the new facility is taking longer due to the pandemic.
Fundraising for the new facility is taking longer due to the pandemic.(City of College Station)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Fundraising continues to bring a big addition to Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.

A new Military Heritage Center is in the works to be built, but efforts to raise money have seen challenges during the pandemic.

That new center will be built at Veterans Park close to the memorial statues and monuments honoring veterans. Their fundraising goal is $10 million.

For years, plans have been in the works to bring a two-story, 20,000-square-foot center. It will be nestled near the Lynn Stuart Pathway at Veterans Park.

“ [The] vision is to have a facility in which we can honor veterans as well as the heritage of our country, citizenship and leadership. It will be focused on educational programs. We will have displays. We don’t bill ourselves as a museum in any way, but we will have historical displays,” said John Adams, Ph.D., Military Heritage Center Executive Director.

Adams is an Air Force Reserves Veteran and Texas A&M Former Student.

He said it’s going to take time to reach their fundraising goal as they look at private fundraising efforts to foundations.

“We already have a number of pledges that would take us up, right now to about half a million dollars so those leveraged with foundations and other local support will be critical,” Adams said.

At the recent College Station City Council meeting, Councilmember Dennis Maloney asked city staff to get an update on the progress and ways the city can provide assistance.

“We do have the land and we do have the wherewithal and we have the desire to do it. It’s just a question of seeing where they money is,” said Maloney. “With this COVID business going on, no one can get out out and talk anymore and without that person to person touch it’s very difficult to raise funds.”

A timeline for groundbreaking hasn’t been set yet, but the organization is hopeful to have the new center open by 2026.

We have our previous update on the project here.

More information on the Military Heritage Center can be found here.

A special program honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is happening Saturday at Veterans Park.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damaged an entire unit at an apartment complex near A&M’s campus Tuesday evening but...
No one injured after fire damages a dozen apartments in College Station
File photo of children playing at Tiffany Park in Bryan.
Parents tell police they saw man doing inappropriate acts at city park in Bryan
COVID in Context: Sept. 7
COVID in Context: Bryan and College Station ISDs don’t have mask mandates. How do their cases compares to districts that do?
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Residents who live nearby this intersection of Highway 36 and FM 1363 in Burleson County say...
Burleson Co. Residents living near intersection of Highway 36 & FM 1363 demand safety changes after fatal crash

Latest News

Heart of Texas Red Cross director serving during Hurricane Ida recovery
Heart of Texas Red Cross director serving during Hurricane Ida recovery
Tropical Storm Mindy formed 90 miles from the coast of Florida Wednesday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Mindy forms in the Gulf
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/8
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/8
Margie Brown admires her home
Habitat for Humanity homeowner never gave up on the dream of homeownership