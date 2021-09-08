Habitat for Humanity homeowner never game up on the dream of homeownership

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before moving into her new home through Habitat for Humanity, Margie Brown’s grandkids refused to bring friends to their old house.

“They didn’t even want to invite their friends to our house that we had before they were embarrassed of the house we were living in,” said Brown.

According to Brown, her former home had no closets and some of the windows were busted.

In order to provide a better life for her family, she applied for a home with BCS Habitat for Humanity. According to Brown, it took her a few times to qualify for a home, but once she did, she was overjoyed.

“I wanted to get me a home, so I turned to Habitat, and they helped me.”

However, the road to her family’s home wasn’t easy after she qualified.

“Well, I struggled because I was working two jobs,” said Brown. “I had to work two jobs and my daughter was in a bad car wreck, so I had to stop doing it for a little while.”

When a team member at Habitat saw Margie struggling, they helped her get back on track.

“They told me if I didn’t get my stuff together I was almost going to lose my home, and I cried and I told her and she said, ‘No, you’re not going to lose this home. You are going to do your hours. I’m going to help you, I’m going to give you a schedule of what you need to do’ and she did it.”

And Brown did it. She and her family moved into their three-bedroom two-bath home in 2017.

Looking back, she credits the nonprofit with not only showing her family a better life is possible but with others, too.

“They helped bring a lot of people out,” said Brown. “They have let a lot of people see the light [,and that] you can do better.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.