Habitat for Humanity makes ever lasting impact on the Villeda family

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Three years ago a Bryan family of four lived in a two-bedroom trailer unable to afford a home to fit everyone comfortably.

Jessica Villeda says the idea of owning a home seemed impossible.

“Even if wanted to find anything bigger we could not. They were going from $700 up in rent and it’s like, that’s a lot, especially when you have four children and I’m like, I can’t afford this,” said Villeda.

Villeda says it was a commercial for Habitat for Humanity that opened new doors for her family.

“That’s when we started the whole process and I applied and everything,” said Villeda.

After getting denied the first time, stipulations had changed and Villeda was encouraged again. It wasn’t long before she got the call she’d been waiting for.

“When they called me and told me ‘Oh you’re accepted’ I felt like a whole weight was lifted off my shoulders. I was like okay, I’m going to be able to give my children a home. They’re going to have their own room. They’re going to sleep more comfortably. We’re not going to be all packed in anymore. I felt like it was such a blessing,” said Villeda.

Villeda says she and her husband started attending classes to prepare them to become homeowners.

“People came about the air conditioner. The fire department, they even showed us how to use a fire extinguisher,” said Villeda. “They give you so much information, so much knowledge that a person needs to know as a homeowner.”

The Villeda’s moved into their home spring of 2018. Villeda says it’s all because of Habitat for Humanity that her family has a place to call home.

“So thankful for the volunteers. All the people who donate, every one of them. I have so much gratitude towards them for putting in the effort and putting in the work making all of us families, our dreams come true,” said Villeda.

KBTX has teamed up with Habitat for Humanity BCS to Make Change Possible. For more information on how you can help families like the Villeda’s, click here.

