Advertisement

Severe COVID breakthrough cases tend to be in older, sicker people, Yale study says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new Yale University study shows people with severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19 tend to be older and have underlying health conditions.

The average age of those studied was 80 and more than half were overweight, had lung disease or diabetes.

Most of them also had cardiovascular disease.

Of the patients who tested positive, 18% had been given at least one dose of the vaccine. Another third were fully vaccinated.

Just under half didn’t show symptoms for COVID-19. They were hospitalized for something unrelated.

Of the 54 breakthrough cases, 14 patients had severe symptoms.

According to the study, this is not a complete picture of breakthrough cases because everyone studied showed up sick to the hospital.

It also didn’t look at any cases after the delta variant became the dominant strain of the virus.

The study looked at close to 1,000 patients in the Yale New Haven Health system from the end of March to July.

It was published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damaged an entire unit at an apartment complex near A&M’s campus Tuesday evening but...
No one injured after fire damages a dozen apartments in College Station
File photo of children playing at Tiffany Park in Bryan.
Parents tell police they saw man doing inappropriate acts at city park in Bryan
COVID in Context: Sept. 7
COVID in Context: Bryan and College Station ISDs don’t have mask mandates. How do their cases compares to districts that do?
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Residents who live nearby this intersection of Highway 36 and FM 1363 in Burleson County say...
Burleson Co. Residents living near intersection of Highway 36 & FM 1363 demand safety changes after fatal crash

Latest News

Heart of Texas Red Cross director serving during Hurricane Ida recovery
Heart of Texas Red Cross director serving during Hurricane Ida recovery
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia,...
Statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee comes down in Virginia capital
Asiah Fiqueroia, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
3-year-old boy killed when nearly 150 rounds were fired into homes
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/8
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/8