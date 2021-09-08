Advertisement

Single mother, four kids moving into new Habitat for Humanity home this weekend

Marissa Ocampo and her four children at the start of their Habitat for Humanity journey.
Marissa Ocampo and her four children at the start of their Habitat for Humanity journey.(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Marissa Ocampo and her four kids have been waiting for two years for their new home. They’ll finally get to move in this Saturday, Sept. 11.

It’s been two years filled with a lot of sweat, determination, and good grades.

“As and Bs count as hours, so they’ve been really excited to come home and show me their report cards,” said Ocampo.

Those grades are part of more than 250 hours that the family had to put in to make this home theirs. They even worked an extra 100 hours to earn a washer and dryer for their new place. All around it’s a pretty big upgrade, double the space of their current house.

Ocampo says she knows plenty of other single mothers who feel like it’s impossible to own something of their own. But she has a message for everyone out there who’s even considered reaching out to Habitat.

“This is another way to feel independent and feel like you, anything is possible. It might not be much to a lot but it means a lot to whoever works hard at it,” said Ocampo.

BCS habitat has built more than 300 homes in our area. That now includes the Ocampo family.

