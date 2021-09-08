Advertisement

Strong quake hits near Acapulco, buildings sway in capital

View of damaged cars outside a hotel after a quake in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on...
View of damaged cars outside a hotel after a quake in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on September 7, 2021. - A 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday near the Pacific coast, the National Seismological Service said, shaking buildings in the capital. The epicenter was 14 kilometers (nine miles) southeast of the beach resort of Acapulco in Guerrero state, the service said. (Photo by FRANCISCO ROBLES / AFP) (Photo by FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP via Getty Images)(FRANCISCO ROBLES | AFP via Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) - A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered 17 kilometers (about 10 miles) northeast of Acapulco.

The mayor of Acapulco, Adela Román, said in a statement to the television news outlet Milenio that “there is no really serious situation” so far and no reports of casualties.

“There are nervous breakdowns, people are worried because there have been aftershocks,” she said, adding that there are “many gas leaks in many places” as well as some landslides and fallen walls.

In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital but was less evident in other parts. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rainy night.

Mexico City authorities said there were no early reports of significant damage in the city, though they said electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods.

