Texas A&M Athletics partners with Vet Tix

Texas A&M
Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Brad Marquardt / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M Athletics and the 12th Man Foundation have partnered with Vet Tix to give back to those who have sacrificed for us.

Veteran Ticket Foundation’s Tickets for Troops Program provides free tickets to currently serving and veterans of all branches of the U.S. military, and the 1st Tix Tickets for Responders Program, powered by Vet Tix, gives free tickets to currently serving and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, nurses and 911 dispatchers.

Texas A&M Athletics is working with Vet Tix and 1st Tix to provide complimentary tickets to Aggie home athletic events across venues for the 2021-22 academic year.

The number of tickets distributed will vary for each game but include events at Kyle Field, Reed Arena, Ellis Field, Blue Bell Park, Davis Diamond, and E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Vet Tix and 1st Tix provide tickets to events that reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories, and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities. The Veteran Ticket Foundation has distributed over 10 million event tickets in all 50 states and Washington DC to the military, veterans, first responders, and their families.

For more information, visit www.vettix.org and www.1sttix.org.

