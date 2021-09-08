Advertisement

Tropical Storm Mindy forms in the Gulf

Heavy rain and localized flooding possible across parts of the Florida panhandle and Georgia.
Tropical Storm Mindy formed 90 miles from the coast of Florida Wednesday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Mindy formed 90 miles from the coast of Florida Wednesday afternoon.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories and forecasts for Tropical Storm Mindy in the Gulf Wednesday afternoon. Forecasters note that the system continues to become better organized as it brings heavy rain and storms to parts of the west-central Gulf coastline. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Mexico Beach to Steinhatchee River, Florida.

As of the Wednesday 4pm update from the National Hurricane Center:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindsMovementMinimum Central Pressure
90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida40 mphnortheast at 21 mph1008mb

While wind impacts are slightly higher than initially expected ahead of this system forming, rainfall remains the greatest concern as this short-lived tropical storm moves inland over northern Florida. Widespread rain of 2″ to 4″ is expected, with localized half foot totals, from the Florida Panhandle to South Georgia and parts of South Carolina. Tropical-storm-force wind extends 35 miles out from the center of Mindy.

The next name up-for-grabs on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Mindy.
The next name up-for-grabs on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Mindy.(KBTX)

The system is expected to reach the Florida Panhandle Wednesday night before it emerges into the western Atlantic by late Thursday, where conditions are then expected to be unfavorable for additional development. Since this system is forecasted to stay east of Texas, no impacts are expected for the Brazos Valley.

