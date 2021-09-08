Veterans organizations calling all veterans, first responders to stand in unity on anniversary of 9/11

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A 9/11 remembrance and statue dedication ceremony will take place on Saturday at the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial located at the Veterans Park & Athletic Complex.

Three new, life-sized bronze statues representing a police officer, firefighter, and special operations soldier will be dedicated at the event.

Veterans with the Brazos Valley Marine Corps League Detachment 1391 and Post #159 American Legion are calling all veterans and first responders to stand in formation with them for the event. They say the intent is to stand united as they remember and reflect on the events that happened 20 years ago and the Global War on Terror that followed. Veterans also say the ceremony serves as an opportunity to remind the community that they are unified, especially after the recent events in Afghanistan.

“As we know, 9/11 was a shock to our country, and we had a lot of people step up. First responders the day of, and servicemen and women the days that followed that really led to 20 years of sacrificing our nation’s greatest treasure, and that’s men and women’s lives. This is an opportunity for us to honor them, to come to commemorate a memorial to veterans and service responders,” said the senior vice commandant for Marine Corps League Steve Ament. “This is a heavy service-oriented community, and we want to invite every veteran and first responder. It doesn’t matter whether you’re part of an organization currently or not. Come join us.”

“It’s important for us to remember that morning. I remember watching the planes hit the towers and then fall down. Everybody knows that this is Veterans Park for members of the military, but this day, in particular, is also important for the first responders because so many gave their lives for folks on that day,” said Vietnam veteran and veteran service officer for the American Legion Post 159 Roger Smith. “We all need to come together as veterans and, in this case, first responders as well to keep alive the memory of what happened on 9/11.”

“The younger folks weren’t there as older folks were there and remembered watching it on TV, and we need to bring all of them together,” said Smith. “There’s a community of veterans and first responders, and we support each other and help each other out for dealing with the issues that this created at that time and has created since that time, including what’s been happening in the last few weeks.”

Lieutenant General Paul Kendall Carlton Jr., former surgeon general, and air force veteran, will serve as the keynote speaker.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Participants are asked to arrive at 10:30 a.m. and to bring colors if you have them to be posted alongside the colors of the Marine Corps League and American Legion.

