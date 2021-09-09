Aggies Cruise to 5-0 Victory over Southern

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies extended their win streak to four games with a 5-0 victory over the Southern Lady Jaguars on Wednesday evening at Ellis Field.

The triumph also stretched the Aggies’ home win streak to 14 matches, tied for the sixth-longest string in school annals.

Five different Aggies tallied goals, including Lauren Gezcik’s first goal of the season and the first career goal for Natalie Yoo. Maile Hayes, Daria Britton and Natalie Abel also found the net for Texas A&M. Gezcik added an assist for a three-point night. Macy Matula led the Aggies with two assists and Kate Colvin, Makhiya McDonald, Mia Pante and Ali Russell registered one helper apiece.

The Maroon & White went into the intermission nursing a 1-0 lead, despite owning wide advantages in shots (19-1), shots-on-goal (9-0) and corner kicks (7-0).

The Aggies continued their smothering play in the second half and for the match inflated the margins for shots (38-3), shots-on-goal (18-1) and corner kicks (12-2).

Jordan Burbank and Jordyn Gunnarson each played a half in goal as the Aggies posted their second shutout of the season.

The Aggies improve to 4-2-0 on the season and Southern drops to 2-3-0.

SCORING SUMMARY

16′ – Lauren Geczik bent a left-footed free kick over the wall from 20 yards outside the right corner of the penalty box. A&M 1, SU 0

51′ – Makhiya McDonald sent a diagonal ball to Mia Pante racing into the penalty box down the right channel. Pante sent a pass across the top of the six-yard box where a sliding Maile Hayes put it in the goal. A&M 2, SU 0

55′ – Daria Britton scored on a header from six yards out on a corner kick from Natalie Abel. A&M 3, SU 0

77′ – Macy Matula played a long ball to the center stripe. Kate Colvin gathered the pass and sent a ball down the left channel to Natalie Abel. Abel dribbled the ball into the penalty box from the left corner and drove a left-footed shot past the keeper to right post from 12 yards out. A&M 4, SU 0

80′ – Ali Russell received a pass from Matula at the right corner of the penalty box. Russell worked the ball down to the end line before sending a cross to the penalty spot where Natalie Yoo scored with her first touch, a right-footed shot inside the left post. A&M 5, SU 0

UP NEXT

The Aggies travel to Stillwater for a Sunday match against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. First kick at Neal Patterson Stadium is slated for 1 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach G Guerrieri

On the depth that his team has been displaying…

“We have eleven different goal scorers on this team in six games. That’s pretty amazing. We’ve been talking about the depth that we’ve got and the girls are showing that there’s a lot of people who can score.”

Sophomore defender Lauren Geczik

On eight different players scoring goals so far this season…

“I think that just speaks to the depth of our team and anyone can come out here and get it done and that’s super awesome.”

On how it feels to score your first goal of the season…

“It felt great to break the ice… I just want to do the best I can for the team, whether that’s assists, goals or defensive play so it felt really good.”

Senior midfielder Daria Britton

On eleven different players scoring goals so far this season…

“It just shows the depth of our team and just how talented each player is. They can all bring something unique to our team and all help our team grow and really excel.”

On what adjustments did the team talk about making at halftime?

“We really just worked on changing our intensity, which was really good in the first half, and we just wanted to build on that. We’ve been really working on our intensity and high pressure and it really showed tonight.”