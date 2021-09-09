Advertisement

A&M Consolidated to battle Converse Judson in San Marcos Friday

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a pair of lopsided wins that saw A&M Consolidated outscored their opponents 130 to 14, Lee Fedora and his Tigers know they will be in for a much bigger challenge on Friday night as they head to San Marcos to take on Converse Judson at Bobcat Stadium.

The Rockets were a late addition after The Monterrey Tigres from Mexico were unable to cross the border and Consol knows they will have their hands full.

“They’ve got great athletes and they are very physical upfront,” said Fedora. “They get a lot of pressure on the quarterback. They have a safety that slides down I will light you up and then on the offensive side of the ball they have a group that can run the football and can throw the football do you know that type of deal. It’s going to be one of those games where we’ve got to be focused on our type of plan and be prepared for a great team that we are facing,” ended Fedora.

The Tigers will be the home team. Kickoff is set for 7 on the Texas State campus.

