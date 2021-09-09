Advertisement

AP source: White House planning to withdraw ATF nomination

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at...
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords, speaks at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on assault weapons on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House will withdraw the nomination of a gun-control advocate to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after David Chipman ran into bipartisan opposition in the Senate, a person familiar with the decision said Thursday.

Chipman is a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords. He won praise from advocates for his work pushing for greater regulation and enforcement on ghost guns, overhauling the background check system and moves to reduce the trafficking of illegal firearms.

But that same advocacy drew opposition from moderate Republicans such as Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, as well as independent Sen. Angus King of Maine, dooming his prospects for confirmation in the 50-50 divided Senate.

Chipman’s nomination had stalled for months and he was widely seen as one of the administration’s most contentious nominees. The White House and top Democrats had been pushing to try to save his nomination for weeks but could not secure the necessary votes, with some Democrats saying privately they would not vote for him.

The White House declined to comment on the decision.

The person familiar with the decision was not authorized to publicly discuss the developments in Chipman’s nomination and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damaged an entire unit at an apartment complex near A&M’s campus Tuesday evening but...
No one injured after fire damages a dozen apartments in College Station
Permitless carry became law in Texas on Sept 1
Attorney, law enforcement provide insight on constitutional carry laws
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Karumi Duran arrived in the United States at the age of 7. She was raised and educated in...
Aggie DREAMer stuck in Mexico is returning home to Texas on Thursday
Destination Bryan launches Bryan Taco Trail
Dine your way down Bryan’s new taco trail

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot, AP source says
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
Amanda Franklin paid off her Bryan home in 2019.
Bryan mom changes her family tree with the help of Habitat for Humanity
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Scores of Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Kabul