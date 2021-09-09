Blinn student fatally struck by train in College Station will be laid to rest on Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Family and friends are remembering a young man who was fatally struck by a train last weekend along Wellborn Road in College Station.

Funeral services are Friday for Chase Edward Stone, 24, at United Methodist Church on N. Mays Street in Round Rock.

College Station police say they were notified of the incident just before 3:00 a.m. along the Union Pacific tracks on Wellborn near Holleman drive. Stone was pronounced deceased at the scene of the impact.

According to Stone’s online obituary, he was driven by his passion for animals and love to cheer on the Texas A&M Aggies.

“He was in his last year of Veterinary Technology at Blinn College and was looking forward to starting his career. He loved volunteering at Kingdom Animal Hospital and going into the animal shelters in College Station to put into action what he was learning in class. Chase also enjoyed attending Texas A&M football games and was a fighting Texas Aggie at heart. If Chase was not in College Station, there was a good chance he could be found spending time with his lifelong friends hunting at the lease,” says the obit.

Details for Friday’s services and a celebration of life are posted here.

For those who are unable to attend physically, here is a link to view the service live. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Chase’s name to Kingdom Animal Hospital or the Bryan Animal Center.

No other details about the investigation were immediately available from police.

