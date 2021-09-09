Advertisement

Brazos Valley Gives needing more nonprofits to partner with

The deadline for nonprofits to register is Friday, Sept. 10.
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives is gearing up for their big fundraising day next month, but they need local nonprofits to partner with.

The deadline for nonprofits to sign up to participate in the giving day is Friday, Sept. 10.

Friday afternoon some of those participating nonprofits met at the Brazos Valley Council of Governments.

The giving day is especially important this year with fundraising challenges during the pandemic.

“We are very excited to be a part of Brazos Valley Gives because it gives us an opportunity to put the word out about what our organization is doing in the community,” said Sallie Williams with George Washington Carver Alumni Association in Navasota.

“Tomorrow, September 10th is our deadline for nonprofit registration. If you are a 501(c) 3 in the seven county region of the Brazos Valley you qualify,” said Molly Watson, Brazos Valley Gives Co-Chair.

The annual 18-hour giving day will happen on Oct. 19.

