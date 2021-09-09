BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas High School Bass Association will begin its tournament competition later this fall. The Bryan ISD Bass Fishing Club is looking for participants. Anglers usually fish one tournament per month and prizes range from Academy Gift Cards to thousands in scholarship money.

Student anglers must have access to a boat, and have a boat captain, 21 years of age or older.

All interested parties can contact Darren Nobles at darren.nobles@bryanisd.org.

