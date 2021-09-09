Advertisement

Bryan Police investigating tire and rim thefts from neighborhood

Two vehicles were hit Tuesday morning.
A Bryan family had their tires and rims stolen from their Honda Accord. Thursday morning they...
A Bryan family had their tires and rims stolen from their Honda Accord. Thursday morning they were having new ones installed.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating tire and rim thefts from vehicles large and small.

Residents in the Siena neighborhood near Old Reliance Road are feeling frustrated after two vehicles were targeted Tuesday morning.

Nathan Strowmatt and his wife woke up to find his wife’s new Honda Accord missing the rims and tires.

“I mean you know nobody wants to wake up after a holiday and come out to your car sitting on paving stones. It’s just frustrating,” said Strowmatt.

Thursday morning he was getting new tires installed to be able to drive the car again. He said the thieves were brazen.

A little further into the neighborhood a Dodge Ram Pickup truck was also hit Tuesday morning.

The homeowner told us she encouraged neighbors to leave their lights on at night.

Police are looking to see if the thieves are local or from out of town.

“It’s happening all over Texas, bigger cities to smaller communities just because there’s not a real way to trace these tires and rims, so it’s easy for somebody to resell on the secondary market,” said Officer Kole Taylor with Bryan Police.

“People have no respect at all in they have no value, no morals like any other thief basically...I don’t know if it’s a crew out of Houston. I don’t really care. It doesn’t matter. They just need to be caught,” said Strowmatt.

Strowmatt does have insurance for the loss but is out his deductible as well as deposit for a rental car while their vehicle was being fixed.

Police also suggest getting home security cameras as a deterrent. Neighbors tell us those thieves were caught on camera.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damaged an entire unit at an apartment complex near A&M’s campus Tuesday evening but...
No one injured after fire damages a dozen apartments in College Station
Permitless carry became law in Texas on Sept 1
Attorney, law enforcement provide insight on constitutional carry laws
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Karumi Duran arrived in the United States at the age of 7. She was raised and educated in...
Aggie DREAMer stuck in Mexico is returning home to Texas on Thursday
Destination Bryan launches Bryan Taco Trail
Dine your way down Bryan’s new taco trail

Latest News

Operation Safe Shield working to better protect local law enforcement
Operation Safe Shield working to better protect local law enforcement
The parade will start at 12 p.m. and will follow 29th St. from Downtown Bryan to The Hilton in...
The largest traveling ladies motorcycle parade is rolling through Bryan Saturday at noon
The Alvarado Family
Bryan family works nearly 1,000 hours toward Habitat home
Amanda Franklin paid off her Bryan home in 2019.
Bryan mom changes family tree, paying off Habitat for Humanity home early