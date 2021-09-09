Bryan Police investigating tire and rim thefts from neighborhood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating tire and rim thefts from vehicles large and small.

Residents in the Siena neighborhood near Old Reliance Road are feeling frustrated after two vehicles were targeted Tuesday morning.

Nathan Strowmatt and his wife woke up to find his wife’s new Honda Accord missing the rims and tires.

“I mean you know nobody wants to wake up after a holiday and come out to your car sitting on paving stones. It’s just frustrating,” said Strowmatt.

Thursday morning he was getting new tires installed to be able to drive the car again. He said the thieves were brazen.

A little further into the neighborhood a Dodge Ram Pickup truck was also hit Tuesday morning.

The homeowner told us she encouraged neighbors to leave their lights on at night.

Police are looking to see if the thieves are local or from out of town.

“It’s happening all over Texas, bigger cities to smaller communities just because there’s not a real way to trace these tires and rims, so it’s easy for somebody to resell on the secondary market,” said Officer Kole Taylor with Bryan Police.

“People have no respect at all in they have no value, no morals like any other thief basically...I don’t know if it’s a crew out of Houston. I don’t really care. It doesn’t matter. They just need to be caught,” said Strowmatt.

Strowmatt does have insurance for the loss but is out his deductible as well as deposit for a rental car while their vehicle was being fixed.

Police also suggest getting home security cameras as a deterrent. Neighbors tell us those thieves were caught on camera.

