Drier air dominates for a few more days!

We could get used to this! We’re waking up in the 60s and low 70s once again thanks to another, reinforcing shot of drier air. We’ll continue to scour out that moisture through the day, leading to, yes, a toasty afternoon, but an even COOLER Friday and Saturday morning. We should wake up in the upper 60s here in town, with another brief appearance in the 50s possible for some of our outlying towns.

Big time, muggy Gulf air seeps back in late Saturday and Saturday night. That will initially drive morning temperatures back to the mid-70s by early next week. It should also cloud up our sky and bring a daily chance for scattered rain, tropical downpours, and a few thunderstorms. This will be a messy feature swinging around high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico, leading to some uncertainty in rainfall totals and timings at this moment. As of what we currently know, a few inches of wet weather will be possible through the week, with the highest totals likely the further south you are. Regardless, rain-cooled air and times of soggy weather are to be expected after this sunny, quiet week.

Thursday: Sunny. High: 96. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 68. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

Friday: Sunny. High: 95. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 67. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.