Drier end to the week ahead of the return of tropical moisture next week

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Another push of dry air moving into the Brazos Valley Thursday will set us up for a great end to the week and start to the weekend. Thursday evening plans look to sit in great shape with clear skies and temperatures falling through the 80s after the sun goes down. A few comfortable mornings are once again in store with overnight lows dipping down into the 60s (and maybe some additional 50s for a few outlying areas!) Friday and Saturday. Drier air and plenty of sunshine will still allow us to top off in the mid 90s by the afternoons, but with the lower humidity values in place, the mid 90s will feel like the mid 90s instead of the triple digits!

This drier feel doesn’t last forever. On Sunday, a big slug of tropical moisture will creep in from the Gulf, bringing back daily scattered rain and storm chances for the better part of next week. Overnight lows return to the low-to-mid 70s, ahead of daytime highs in the 80s thanks to the added cloud cover and rain-cooled air. This will be a messy feature swinging around high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico, leading to some uncertainty in rainfall totals, but generally higher amounts look to be found the farther south you travel. As of right now, tropical development is a low concern for the Brazos Valley, but we’ll keep eyes on that potential with this tropical moisture as moves northward. Chances for development are currently low, but something to monitor and gather a clearer picture on through the upcoming weekend.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 67. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

Friday: Sunny. High: 95. Wind: E 5-10 mph, gusting 15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 66. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

