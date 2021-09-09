Franklin ISD elementary closing due to rising COVID cases among students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Roland Reynolds Elementary School in Franklin ISD will be temporarily closed starting Friday due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases among students there.

Roland Reynolds Elementary will close Friday, Sep. 10 and will remain closed through Friday, Sep. 17 according to an email sent to parents from Franklin ISD superintendent Timothy Lowry.

Classes are canceled for Friday but learning will take place virtually during the week of Monday, Sep. 13. Parents of students who do not have internet access or are in need of a device to participate in online learning are asked to come to the school on Friday, Sep. 10 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. If that time does not work, parents are encouraged to call the front office at (979) 828-7300.

Before today’s closure of the entire campus, Pre-K classes had already been canceled out of an abundance of caution, according to school officials.

Franklin Middle School and Franklin High School campuses will remain open for in-person learning. All sports and other UIL competitions will still take place.

