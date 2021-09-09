Greta Van Susteren provides update to Afghanistan crisis, reflects on 9/11 anniversary with Rusty Surette
Greta Van Susteren is KBTX’s Chief Political Analyst and host of Full Court Press that airs every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. on KBTX.
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Greta Van Susteren is KBTX’s Chief Political Analyst and host of Full Court Press that airs every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. on KBTX.
Great joined Rusty Surette Wednesday during First News at Four to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan and the upcoming 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America.
Click on the video player above to watch the segment.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.