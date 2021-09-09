Habitat For Humanity helps Bryan family live American dream

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan family is living the American dream of homeownership, and they credit BCS Habitat for Humanity for making that dream a reality.

Six years ago Raul Luna became a Habitat for Humanity homeowner.

Today, you can find his home surrounded by a luscious lawn filled with flowers and bushes. Luna works as a landscaper and brought his talents to his home.

Inside, you can find the Raul family, which habitat further strengthened by helping them build their dream home.

“Well habitat has indeed you know ‚it’s meant a lot for my family, especially for my parents who have fought quite a bit to get us where we are now,” said Monterserrat Luna, Raul’s oldest child.

“We’ve been from state to state trying to find a house a stable home for both me and my siblings. From living you know in a one-bedroom, one-bath little apartment to living in a house where we all have room is quite a you know it’s an improvement. And, I feel proud of my parents for making it this far to where they are now,” said Monterserrat Luna.

To get where they are now, the family had to help build their house and the nonprofit helped them with financing.

“They were very lovely and it was a fairly simple process. We were able to get a house based on our income. We just had to check our income, our need and that’s really all it took because we weren’t able to get a conventional loan from a bank. So they made the process very easy, very simple so that we could be able to be homeowners,” said Raul Luna.

For those thinking about donating time or money to BCS Habitat for Humanity, Raul’s advice is simple.

“I just encourage you to do it open up your hearts to be able to see the need,” said Raul Luna.

