Kerley Claims Third Consecutive Diamond League Win

Zürich – Tokyo Olympic 100m silver medalist Fred Kerley won the Wanda Diamond League 100m finale Thursday night in Switzerland at Letzigrund Stadium. Kerley became the first male in league history to win Diamond Trophies in the 100m and 400m.

The former Texas A&M national champion stopped the clock at 9.87 (w/-0.4) to claim the victory. The Nike professional conquered an elite field of sprinters that featured Tokyo Olympic 200m gold medalist Andre De Grasse, who placed second at 9.89, and U.S. Olympic Trials 100m silver medalist Ronnie Baker, who finished third at 9.91. Current 100m world-leader Trayvon Bromell crossed the finish line fourth at 9.96.

The triumph was Kerley’s third consecutive Diamond League victory. He previously won the 100m in Brussels (9.94) on Sept. 3 and the 200m in Paris (19.79) on Aug. 28. It marked Kerley’s second career Diamond Trophy as the speedster won the 400m in 2018.

In late June, Kerley became the third male in world history to run a sub-10 second in the 100m, sub-20 second in the 200m and sub-44 second in the 400m in their career. Since then, the speedster has six sub-10 second times in eight 100m tries and has gone sub-20 in all three 200m races entered.

The Taylor, Texas, native finished his night of competition with a third place showing in the 200m at 19.83 (w/0.5).

Fellow Aggie professional, Deon Lendore finished third in the 400m at 44.81. The time marked Lendore’s third sub-45 second 400m clocking of the 2021 season.

Fred Kerley Quote

on his performance, what’s to come…

“I still have work to do but I cannot complain. If these guys do well, I need to do well. I’m glad to finish this season out strong. The target for the next season - to keep making history. I won my first Diamond League here, I won my second Diamond League here so I am pleased and happy about Zurich. Now, I have two more races to finish out the season.”