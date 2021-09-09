The largest traveling ladies motorcycle parade is rolling through Bryan Saturday at noon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan and Visit College Station are pleased to welcome the Ladies in Leather Parade & Rally on September 9-12 to Bryan-College Station.

With representation from over 34 states and women from all different backgrounds, the Ladies in Leather Parade & Rally is the largest traveling ladies motorcycle parade in the USA. They began with a mission to empower women who want to ride and through the process have created a lasting sisterhood of motorcyclists. Over the weekend there will be an estimated 1000+ female motorcycle riders that will attend mechanical workshops, riding lessons, sisterhood bonding and a parade throughout the Brazos Valley.

The community is encouraged to come and see the motorcycles, talk to the riders, and watch the parade on Saturday. You can see the bikes up close starting at 8 a.m. until noon in Downtown Bryan on Saturday or you can also view the parade along the official route. Motorcycles will be staged on Main St. and Bryan Ave. from WJB Parkway to 28th Street.

The parade will start at 12 p.m. and will follow 29th St. from Downtown Bryan to The Hilton in College Station. The parade will be led by a police escort and will have temporary street closures as the motorcycles make their way from Downtown to The Hilton. Expect delays around 12 p.m at the intersection of 29th St. and Texas Ave.

“It is very exciting to partner with The Ranch Harley Davidson and Visit College Station in bringing Ladies in Leather to Bryan-College Station,” said Morgan Key, Business Development Manager at Destination Bryan. “Ladies in Leather is an eclectic community, made up of women of all different ages and backgrounds from all over the country, who simply share the same passion. I would like to thank Susan Gipson of The Ranch Harley Davidson for spearheading the efforts in getting Ladies in Leather here and Amber Cohen of Ladies in Leather for the opportunity to host the Destination Bryan Block Party Line Up in Historic Downtown Bryan. It is great to know our local businesses will have customers from all over the US in their stores and restaurants this weekend!”

“Visit College Station is so excited to see the Ladies in Leather Parade & Rally take place in Aggieland,” said Kindra Fry, Senior Director of Sports, Tourism & Events at Visit College Station. “Made possible through great partnerships with Visit College Station, Susan Gipson of the Ranch Harley Davidson, and Destination Bryan, we are welcoming a truly unique event to our community and know these ladies will have a fantastic time exploring all Aggieland has to offer.”

