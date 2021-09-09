National Night Out kickoff event at Brazos Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Residents throughout Brazos County, the cities of Bryan and College Station, and Texas A&M University are invited to join in the 38th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

A proclamation and kickoff event is planned for Thursday evening at the Brazos Center in Bryan from 4 to 7 p.m.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, work, and visit.

Kickoff Event The public is invited on Thursday, September 9th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Brazos Center’s parking lot to kick off this year’s National Night Out. The kickoff is held in preparation for the actual National Night Out Event where residents will have the opportunity to sign up for their neighborhood block party. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Texas A&M University Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies will be joined by local fire departments and other organizations at this kickoff event.

There will be plenty of fun, free, and interesting activities at this family event, including:

All activities, food, and drinks are FREE to the public



Vehicle displays from our local Police and Fire Departments



Displays from local safety organizations



A special guest from the Brazos Valley Bombers



Check out the Facebook event page for updates and more information.

National Night Out The 2021 National Night Out will be Tuesday, October 5. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., neighbors throughout our community and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.

Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, most communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and more.

If you are interested in organizing and hosting a ‘block party’ for your neighborhood in Bryan, please contact Sgt. Chad Hanks with the Neighborhood Enforcement Team. Sgt. Hanks can be reached at (979) 209-5300 or hanksc@bryantx.gov. Register your party online at https://weblink.bryantx.gov/Forms/NNO or go to www.bryantx.gov/police and download a form.

If you are interested in organizing and hosting a ‘block party’ for your neighborhood in College Station, please contact Officer Bill Snell with the College Station Police Department’s Community Enhancement Unit. Ofc. Snell can be reached at (979) 764-2607 or wsnell@cstx.gov. The form to register your party can be found at www.cstx.gov/nno.

If you are interested in organizing and hosting a ‘block party’ for your neighborhood in the County, please contact Deputy David Wilcox with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. Dep. Wilcox can be reached at (979) 361-4906 or dwilcox@brazoscountytx.gov.

If you are a Texas A&M University student on campus, the University Police Department along with the Department of Residence Life will be hosting community gatherings at Hullabaloo Hall and at Century Square (on Tuesday, October 5) from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

