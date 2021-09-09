Operation Safe Shield demonstrates bullet-resistant glass to Brazos County law enforcement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement and leaders from around Brazos County gathered Wednesday night to witness a new bullet-resistant glass technology.

Operation Safe Shield is working to make sure that every single law enforcement vehicle is outfitted with this glass to help save lives.

“With two troopers being shot, you know Chad Walker was shot and killed, and Juan Tovar was shot and seriously injured, both through the windows, we feel like it’s time to protect them,” said Operation Safe Shield CEO and President Clifford Dorn.

Wednesday’s demonstration showed how the glass stops bullets from coming in through from the outside, but still allows bullets shot from the inside to go out.

“Efforts to protect our law enforcement officers have been evolving for a long time, and this is really the next evolution,” said Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky.

“The job in itself is a dangerous job. Every call they go to could be a different, difficult call, and it could lead to an encounter with someone that is armed,” said College Station Police Chief Billy Couch. “Anything we can do to make that a safer environment for them to work in and perform their duties, we owe it to them.”

Each vehicle costs around $8,000 to install the glass and takes nearly ten hours. Dorn says it will take about $1.5 million to put this glass in all Brazos Valley law enforcement vehicles.

All of this is from community fundraising. Dorn says they are looking to the community to help keep those safe, who work every single day to do the exact same thing for them.

“It’s a two-way street,” said Bryan Police Assistant Chief Curtis Darby. “We support them, they support us, and really, it’s rewarding.”

“Most people think that all law enforcement have bulletproof windows, but they don’t. None of them do. So we are trying to take a proactive step to give them another level of safety,” said Dorn.

You can donate to help raise money for this bulletproof glass by clicking here.

Operation Safe Shield is an alliance between Backing the Badge BCS and K9s4Cops.

