Operation Safe Shield working to better protect local law enforcement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Operation Safe Shield is working to make sure that every single law enforcement vehicle is outfitted with bullet-resistant glass to help save lives. Installation for each law enforcement vehicle costs around $8,000 and takes nearly ten hours.

Operation Safe Shield CEO and President Clifford Dorn joined First News at Four to ask for the community’s help fundraising for the program. He’s hoping to help the program raise roughly $1.5 million to install the glass on every law enforcement vehicle in our area.

“How much are you willing to pay to save one officers’ life?” Dorn explained, “Can you give $10? Can you give $20? $100? Can your business give five or ten thousand? What is it worth to you as an individual?”

Dorn explained that if every person in the B/CS community gave $10, the organization would already have more than enough money to complete its mission. Operation Safe Shield board member Sara Morris says right now, the organization’s goal is to get everyone in our community involved.

“Awareness is our job,” Morris said. “Support is what we’re looking for.”

To find out more about Operation Safe Shield, go to their website at www.operationsafeshield.org or by clicking here. You can donate to help raise money for this bulletproof glass by clicking here.

Operation Safe Shield is an alliance between Backing the Badge BCS and K9s4Cops.

