Rudder back on the road Friday to face Elgin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team will be on the road Friday night to face Elgin at Wildcat Stadium. It will be the second straight game away from Merrill Green Stadium for Rudder. The Rangers beat El Paso Americas last week at Kerrville Tivy High School.

Rudder is 2-0 this season. Through two games the Rangers have outscored their opponents 94-30. Last season the Rudder offense scored 28 points or more in 9 of 10 games. Defensively the Rangers held an opponent to under 15 points just twice.

This season the Rangers may lean on their defense for success. Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said, “I think our offense is about as good as it was last year but I think now our defense really compliments the offense and they may be the leaders of the pack this year as far as defense and offense because we have some kids that are very athletic, rush the passer. If you like defensive football I think you’ll really like watching us.”

Rudder’s game against Elgin is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.

