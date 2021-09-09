Advertisement

Sen. Ted Cruz visits Bush School on Texas A&M campus Wednesday

By Andy Krauss
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sen. Ted Cruz was in College Station Wednesday afternoon to visit the Bush School of Government and Public Service where he met with leadership and spoke with students.

Cruz says the school’s students “recognize that legacy of service,” and it’s why he believes many of them will be well equipped to solve the future problems facing Texans and Americans alike. He says he encouraged them to follow their passions and improve the lives of others.

“It’s encouraging to see young people who are beginning a career and dedication to public service, and young people who want to make a difference in the world,” Cruz said. “There’s a seriousness of purpose here at the Bush School, and a significant part of that, no doubt, is the legacy of George Herbert Walker Bush.”

Cruz says he had robust conversations on Texas A&M’s campus with the students who asked incisive questions, and they talked a lot about jobs and economic growth in Texas.

“Every part of Texas, Texans want more jobs and higher wages,” Cruz said. “The keys to getting them, I talked about with the students, are creating an environment where small businesses can expand and grow and prosper, and the two best levers government has to encourage that are low taxes and low regulations. Texas is the premiere example. People are flooding to the state of Texas.”

Regarding the pandemic, Cruz feels we’re making progress, and continued efforts should be made to protect the vulnerable without shutting down businesses and schools. He says we’ve seen far too many elected officials making those decisions in the past year to shut them down. To him, they’re decisions that haven’t made sense because they’ve destroyed millions of jobs and people’s livelihoods.

“One of the consequences of those decisions to shut down millions of small businesses is we’ve seen very real health effects from that, whether increased challenges from mental illness and depression, whether increased substance abuse or alcohol abuse, whether increased domestic violence,” Cruz said. “When government destroys someone’s livelihood and their job, it has horrific consequences.”

He also says healthcare decisions should be left up to individuals in consultation with their doctor.

“I believe in vaccines. I’ve been vaccinated. My family’s been vaccinated, and I encourage people to get vaccinated,” Cruz said. “But I also believe in individual choice and freedom. I don’t think the government should be forcing you to get vaccinated if you don’t want to.”

Cruz received a lot of attention during the winter storm this year. He was asked about his confidence in the state’s power grid holding up next winter. He said he’s hopeful that the work done by lawmakers in the past legislative session will lead to some meaningful improvements.

“I’m glad the state legislature addressed it, had hearings on it, examined the policy, and passed reforms to improve the reliability of the grid,” Cruz said. “We also want energy that is affordable, and so we don’t want to see government mandates put on the grid that drive the cost of energy so high that a working family can’t afford to pay their bills. I think there’s a balance that needs to be struck.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damaged an entire unit at an apartment complex near A&M’s campus Tuesday evening but...
No one injured after fire damages a dozen apartments in College Station
File photo of children playing at Tiffany Park in Bryan.
Parents tell police they saw man doing inappropriate acts at city park in Bryan
COVID in Context: Sept. 7
COVID in Context: Bryan and College Station ISDs don’t have mask mandates. How do their cases compares to districts that do?
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Residents who live nearby this intersection of Highway 36 and FM 1363 in Burleson County say...
Burleson Co. Residents living near intersection of Highway 36 & FM 1363 demand safety changes after fatal crash

Latest News

There are only 25 Project ECHO superhubs worldwide, and Texas A&M is now one of seven...
Texas A&M Health Science Center achieves Project ECHO superhub status
Fundraising efforts continue for the new Military Heritage Center at Veterans Park
Fundraising efforts continue for the new Military Heritage Center at Veterans Park
Karumi Duran arrived in the United States at the age of 7. She was raised and educated in...
Aggie DREAMer stuck in Mexico is returning home to Texas on Thursday
Sen. Ted Cruz visits Bush School on Texas A&M campus Wednesday
Sen. Ted Cruz visits Bush School on Texas A&M campus Wednesday