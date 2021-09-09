Advertisement

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule Revealed

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M men’s basketball learned its 18-game 2022 conference slate and begin play Jan. 4, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday.

The Maroon & White’s home schedule includes contests against Arkansas (Jan. 8), Ole Miss (Jan. 11), Kentucky (Jan. 19), South Carolina (Jan. 29), Missouri (Feb. 5), LSU (Feb. 8), Florida (Feb. 15), Georgia (Feb. 22) and Mississippi State (March 5).

Additionally, the Aggies face Georgia (Jan. 4), Missouri (Jan. 15), Arkansas (Jan. 22), LSU (Jan. 26), Tennessee (Feb. 1), Auburn (Feb. 12), Vanderbilt (Feb. 19), Ole Miss (Feb. 26) and Alabama (March 2) away from Bryan-College Station.

The SEC Tournament is slated for March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).

2021-22 Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Schedule

Date                                      Opponent

Nov. 1                                   Texas A&M-Kingsville (Exh.)

Nov. 10                                 North Florida

Nov. 12                                 Abilene Christian

Nov. 14                                 A&M-Corpus Christi

Nov. 17                                 Houston Baptist

Nov. 22                                 Wisconsin

Nov. 23                                 Houston/Butler

Nov. 24                                 Maui Invitational

Nov. 30                                 New Orleans

Dec. 11                                 vs. TCU (Toyota Center; Houston, Texas)

Dec. 14                                 Tulane

Dec. 18                                 at Oregon State

Dec. 21                                 Northwestern State

Dec. 29                                 Central Arkansas

Jan. 4                                     at Georgia

Jan. 8                                     Arkansas

Jan. 11                                   Ole Miss

Jan. 15                                   at Missouri

Jan. 19                                   Kentucky

Jan. 22                                   at Arkansas

Jan. 26                                   at LSU

Jan. 29                                   South Carolina

Feb. 1                                    at Tennessee

Feb. 5                                    Missouri

Feb. 8                                    LSU

Feb. 12                                  at Auburn

Feb. 15                                  Florida

Feb. 19                                  at Vanderbilt

Feb. 22                                  Georgia

Feb. 26                                  at Ole Miss

Mar. 2                                   at Alabama

Mar. 5                                   Mississippi State

Most Read

Fire damaged an entire unit at an apartment complex near A&M’s campus Tuesday evening but...
No one injured after fire damages a dozen apartments in College Station
Permitless carry became law in Texas on Sept 1
Attorney, law enforcement provide insight on constitutional carry laws
Karumi Duran arrived in the United States at the age of 7. She was raised and educated in...
Aggie DREAMer stuck in Mexico is returning home to Texas on Thursday
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Destination Bryan launches Bryan Taco Trail
Dine your way down Bryan’s new taco trail

Latest News

World Fighting Championships 128 Coming to Bryan-College Station on Oct. 22
Texas A&M Soccer
Aggies Cruise to 5-0 Victory over Southern
Rudder back on the road Friday to face Elgin
A&M Consolidated to battle Converse Judson in San Marcos Friday