Advertisement

Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on the Florida Panhandle

Heavy rain and localized flooding remain possible across parts of the Florida Panhandle and Georgia.
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just four hours after officially being named by the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Mindy has made landfall near St. Vincent Island, Florida. A sustained wind of 44mph, with gusts to 55mph were reported as the storm moved inland.

As of the Wednesday 8pm update from the National Hurricane Center:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindsMovementMinimum Central Pressure
10 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida45 mphnortheast at 21 mph1004mb

The fast-forming tropical storm strengthened a bit over the 90 miles of water it had before reaching the Florida Coast. As Mindy moves from northwest Florida to South Georgia overnight, heavy rain and localized flooding will remain a concern. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast brings Mindy into the Atlantic Ocean as a tropical depression Thursday midday. It is then forecast to remain a depression or further weaken as it drifts east into the open ocean waters.

While wind impacts are slightly higher than initially expected ahead of this system forming, rainfall remains the greatest concern as this short-lived tropical storm moves inland over northern Florida. Widespread rain of 2″ to 4″ is expected, with localized half foot totals, from the Florida Panhandle to South Georgia and parts of South Carolina. Tropical-storm-force wind extends 35 miles out from the center of Mindy.

The next name up-for-grabs on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Mindy.
The next name up-for-grabs on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Mindy.(KBTX)

Since this system is forecasted to stay east of Texas, no impacts are expected for the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damaged an entire unit at an apartment complex near A&M’s campus Tuesday evening but...
No one injured after fire damages a dozen apartments in College Station
File photo of children playing at Tiffany Park in Bryan.
Parents tell police they saw man doing inappropriate acts at city park in Bryan
COVID in Context: Sept. 7
COVID in Context: Bryan and College Station ISDs don’t have mask mandates. How do their cases compares to districts that do?
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Residents who live nearby this intersection of Highway 36 and FM 1363 in Burleson County say...
Burleson Co. Residents living near intersection of Highway 36 & FM 1363 demand safety changes after fatal crash

Latest News

Tropical Storm Mindy formed 90 miles from the coast of Florida Wednesday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Mindy forms in the Gulf
Wednesday Evening Tropical Weather Update 9/8
Wednesday Evening Tropical Weather Update 9/8
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 9/8
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 9/8
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/8
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/8