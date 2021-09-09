Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on the Florida Panhandle

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just four hours after officially being named by the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Mindy has made landfall near St. Vincent Island, Florida. A sustained wind of 44mph, with gusts to 55mph were reported as the storm moved inland.

As of the Wednesday 8pm update from the National Hurricane Center:

Location Maximum Sustained Winds Movement Minimum Central Pressure 10 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida 45 mph northeast at 21 mph 1004mb

The fast-forming tropical storm strengthened a bit over the 90 miles of water it had before reaching the Florida Coast. As Mindy moves from northwest Florida to South Georgia overnight, heavy rain and localized flooding will remain a concern. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast brings Mindy into the Atlantic Ocean as a tropical depression Thursday midday. It is then forecast to remain a depression or further weaken as it drifts east into the open ocean waters.

While wind impacts are slightly higher than initially expected ahead of this system forming, rainfall remains the greatest concern as this short-lived tropical storm moves inland over northern Florida. Widespread rain of 2″ to 4″ is expected, with localized half foot totals, from the Florida Panhandle to South Georgia and parts of South Carolina. Tropical-storm-force wind extends 35 miles out from the center of Mindy.

Since this system is forecasted to stay east of Texas, no impacts are expected for the Brazos Valley.

