World Fighting Championships 128 Coming to Bryan-College Station on Oct. 22

Bryan-College Station, TX (Thursday, September 9, 2021) – Back by popular demand! World Fighting Championship returns to Reed Arena at Texas A&M University on Friday, October 22nd. Bringing you three hours of high-octane, unhinged, Mixed Martial Arts! Come see the toughest up and coming MMA stars step into the WFC cage for an all-out brawl. Bringing Las Vegas style combat fighting to the Brazos Valley, the WFC production includes bright lights, great music, and of course the fights! World Fighting Championships 128 presented by The Ranch Harley-Davidson is truly a live event experience that you don’t want to miss!

“We are looking forward to having professional MMA fighting back at Reed Arena,” said General Manager, Darren Davis. “The World Fighting Championships always bring a first-class event, and we look forward to another great night of fights at Texas A&M.”

World Fighting Champions invaded Reed Arena this past June for WFC 125 with its inaugural event in Aggieland. “Coming off such a successful debut event at Texas A&M, we couldn’t wait to return,” said WFC President, Matt McGovern. “With students back on campus, a big Aggie football game the next day, and a great fight card; I expect WFC 128 to be even bigger!”

Help celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the 12th Man Tradition at WFC128 with special 12th Man Centennial ticket pricing. Tickets start at just $12 (while supplies last).

WHEN: Friday, October 22, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Reed Arena

Texas A&M University

730 Olsen Blvd.

College Station, TX 77843

TICKETS: Tickets start at $12.00 with Ringside seating at $75.00

Tickets available for purchase online at ReedArena.com or by phone at

888-99-AGGIE (992-4443) ** venue / ticketing fees may apply.

About World Fighting Championships:

World Fighting Championships is a combat sport (MMA, Muay Thai, BJJ, Boxing) promotion company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. WFC is dedicated to giving the best combat sports athletes in the world a place to showcase their talent. WFC promises to promote events filled with energy, excitement, and toe to toe brawls. WFC has hosted events in 35 different markets throughout the US and has been featured on Inside MMA, ESPN, Yahoo, USA TODAY, CNN, Spike TV, MMA Junkie, and Fox Sports. For more information, please visit www.WFCFights.com.

About Reed Arena:

Prominently located on the Texas A&M University campus, Reed Arena serves as the home court for the Aggies’ men’s and women’s basketball teams and women’s volleyball team. This multi-purpose venue can also host a variety of other events including major touring concerts, family shows, private events, motorsports and comedy shows. It is conveniently located within minutes of College Station’s Easterwood Airport and the Northgate entertainment district, and within walking distance of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Center, the Memorial Student Center and the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, as well as Texas A&M’s impressive athletics complex of Blue Bell Park (baseball), E.B. Cushing Stadium (track & field), Davis Diamond (softball), Ellis Field (soccer), Gilliam Indoor Stadium (track & field), Kyle Field (football) and the Mitchell Tennis Center (tennis). To purchase tickets, please call: 888-99Aggie (888-992-4443) or 979-845-2311. You may also visit www.ReedArena.com for more information.