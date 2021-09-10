36th Annual Kolache Festival planned for Saturday

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell, known as the “Kolache Capital of Texas,” is celebrating its Czech heritage Saturday, Sept. 11 with the 36th Annual Kolache Festival.

The day will be packed will all kinds of different activities starting with the Kolache Krunch 5k. The 5k starts at 7:30 a.m. and will go through downtown Caldwell.

The run is hosted by the Burleson Aggie Moms and benefits Aggie students in the form of scholarships. To register for the run, click here.

Once the race is over, at 9:00 a.m. the day will kick off with an official welcome, the crowning of the 2021 Miss Kolache Festival, and a patriotic salute.

Throughout the day head on over to the Caldwell Civic & Visitors Center and check out the quilt show.

Authentic kolaches and pastries will be available for purchase. Plus, several other food vendors will be on site.

According to the Kolache Festival, guests can enjoy visiting over 200 vendors, live music, a kolache eating contest, different shows, and check out local museums.

To learn more about this year’s Kolache Festival, click here.

