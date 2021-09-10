Advertisement

Aggieland High School hosts inaugural Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony

College Station first responders to attend the event
Aggieland High School 9/11
Aggieland High School 9/11(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 10, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland High School is making sure their students know about the significance of 9/11. For the first time in the school’s short history, they hosted their “Aggieland High School September 11th Memorial Ceremony.”

Students were let out of class to participate and learn more about the events that happened that day. Instructional Coach Eliel Hinojosa Jr. says it’s important that the students are educated and honor everyone who lost their lives during the attacks.

“This event really centers our students. It highlights events that are bigger than them. And it helps to bring social studies to life for them as well as history,” said Hinojosa.

This event featured student speakers, the Aggieland High School choir sang the national anthem and a student played “Taps” on the trumpet. Aggieland High School looks forward to hosting another September 11th Memorial Ceremony next year.

