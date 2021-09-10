Backing the Badge BCS hosts 7th annual first responders barbecue

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Friday, Backing the Badge showed appreciation for first responders with an annual barbecue.

Donations made it possible to feed nearly 2,000 first responders across the Brazos Valley.

“We deliver to their departments so if they can’t get away, which is understandable, we deliver food to them,” said Clifford Dorn with Backing the Badge. “All the other guys can stop by here and visit with each other and the community can stop by and say thank you.”

Special thanks were given from Rep. John Raney to John Pollock, the Burleson County Chief Deputy shot last month.

The nonprofit is working to raise $1.5 million to purchase bulletproof windows for all patrol vehicles. For more information click here.

