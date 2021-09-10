Brazos County first responders gather for National Night Out kick-off celebration

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County first responders gathered Thursday night to kick off National Night Out celebrations.

Booths lined the parking lot of the Brazos Center in Bryan, featuring multiple law enforcement and fire departments. Representatives from local organizations also came out and had games and prizes for kids.

First responders in attendance say it’s important to host events like this so they can continue to get to know the community they serve.

“We can’t do our job without our communities trust. So we work really hard to gain their trust, and get to know them a whole lot better, and let them get to know us. Because at the end of the day, they are the ones who allow us to do our job,” said College Station Police Officer Jonathan Shugart.

National Night Out will take place the first Tuesday of October.

