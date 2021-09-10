Advertisement

Brazos County first responders gather for National Night Out kick-off celebration

A College Station K-9 Officer greets members of the community.
A College Station K-9 Officer greets members of the community.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County first responders gathered Thursday night to kick off National Night Out celebrations.

Booths lined the parking lot of the Brazos Center in Bryan, featuring multiple law enforcement and fire departments. Representatives from local organizations also came out and had games and prizes for kids.

First responders in attendance say it’s important to host events like this so they can continue to get to know the community they serve.

“We can’t do our job without our communities trust. So we work really hard to gain their trust, and get to know them a whole lot better, and let them get to know us. Because at the end of the day, they are the ones who allow us to do our job,” said College Station Police Officer Jonathan Shugart.

National Night Out will take place the first Tuesday of October.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damaged an entire unit at an apartment complex near A&M’s campus Tuesday evening but...
No one injured after fire damages a dozen apartments in College Station
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Permitless carry became law in Texas on Sept 1
Attorney, law enforcement provide insight on constitutional carry laws
Karumi Duran arrived in the United States at the age of 7. She was raised and educated in...
Aggie DREAMer stuck in Mexico is returning home to Texas on Thursday
Destination Bryan launches Bryan Taco Trail
Dine your way down Bryan’s new taco trail

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card- September 9, 2021
Statues representing fallen first responders on 9/11 added to the memorial in Veterans Park
New statues honoring fallen Brazos County first responders added to 9/11 memorial at Veterans Park
Mobile Medical Unit at Huntsville Memorial Hospital
Brazos Valley hospital activates surge plans to reduce stress on emergency room
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic