Businesses and organizations are preparing to host 9/11 tributes around Bryan-College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for ways to pay your respects to those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, there will be multiple events around Bryan and College Station for you to participate in. Businesses and organizations will have different ways to honor the victims that will take place throughout the day.

Team Red, White, and Blue of Bryan-College Station will be conducting a moving tribute that will begin Saturday morning at Military Depot at 7 a.m. and will end at 7:30 p.m.. Team RWB will be carrying the American flag down Texas Avenue and University Drive. Anyone can come and take part in the walking tribute. There will be loops that are one to three miles long that participants can walk or run.

September 11, 2001 defined the military service of many #RWBEagles, including Army veteran, Derek W. Join #EagleNation, @PeratonCorp, and @Humana Military to pay tribute on the 20th anniversary: https://t.co/nFMTnxjvYb #RWBTribute pic.twitter.com/BFxhHzWWTC — Team Red, White & Blue (@TeamRWB) September 8, 2021

The I Love America Fall Festival at Santa’s Wonderland will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Tickets are $10 and children under the age of 16 get in free.

The “Rough, Tough Real Stuff Remembrance Run” will be held at Jones Crossing starting at 8 a.m. at the HEB. The run will be .911 miles long and festivities will start after the race from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

rough run (Conner Beene)

Also taking place on Saturday is the 9/11 remembrance and statue dedication ceremony. The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial board will dedicate three new, life-sized bronze statues at the War on Terror site at veterans park. The statues represent a police officer, firefighter, and special operations soldier. This event will start at 11 a.m..

The Museum of The American G.I. will be admitting veterans for free for their “Hands-on-History: Never Forget” event. The event will give you the opportunity to speak with first responders who were present at the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center and at the Pentagon during 9/11.

Any active first responder can participate in the 9/11 memorial stair climb to climb 110 Flights at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field. You must be an Active Paid or Volunteer First Responder (Fire/Police/EMS/Dispatcher or Hospital Staff). The deadline to register for this event is Friday 9/10 and it is a $30 fee that goes towards operation cost.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.