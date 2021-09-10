Advertisement

Businesses and organizations are preparing to host 9/11 tributes around Bryan-College Station

Participants can take part in events such as a walking tribute and a fall festival
Statues representing fallen first responders on 9/11 added to the memorial in Veterans Park.
Statues representing fallen first responders on 9/11 added to the memorial in Veterans Park.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for ways to pay your respects to those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, there will be multiple events around Bryan and College Station for you to participate in. Businesses and organizations will have different ways to honor the victims that will take place throughout the day.

Team Red, White, and Blue of Bryan-College Station will be conducting a moving tribute that will begin Saturday morning at Military Depot at 7 a.m. and will end at 7:30 p.m.. Team RWB will be carrying the American flag down Texas Avenue and University Drive. Anyone can come and take part in the walking tribute. There will be loops that are one to three miles long that participants can walk or run.

The I Love America Fall Festival at Santa’s Wonderland will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Tickets are $10 and children under the age of 16 get in free.

The “Rough, Tough Real Stuff Remembrance Run” will be held at Jones Crossing starting at 8 a.m. at the HEB. The run will be .911 miles long and festivities will start after the race from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

rough run
rough run(Conner Beene)

Also taking place on Saturday is the 9/11 remembrance and statue dedication ceremony. The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial board will dedicate three new, life-sized bronze statues at the War on Terror site at veterans park. The statues represent a police officer, firefighter, and special operations soldier. This event will start at 11 a.m..

The Museum of The American G.I. will be admitting veterans for free for their “Hands-on-History: Never Forget” event. The event will give you the opportunity to speak with first responders who were present at the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center and at the Pentagon during 9/11.

Any active first responder can participate in the 9/11 memorial stair climb to climb 110 Flights at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field. You must be an Active Paid or Volunteer First Responder (Fire/Police/EMS/Dispatcher or Hospital Staff). The deadline to register for this event is Friday 9/10 and it is a $30 fee that goes towards operation cost.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral services are Friday for Chase Edward Stone, 24, at United Methodist Church on N. Mays...
Blinn student fatally struck by train in College Station will be laid to rest on Friday
Karumi Duran arrived in the United States at the age of 7. She was raised and educated in...
Aggie DREAMer stuck in Mexico is returning home to Texas on Thursday
Permitless carry became law in Texas on Sept 1
Attorney, law enforcement provide insight on constitutional carry laws
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Amanda Franklin paid off her Bryan home in 2019.
Bryan mom changes family tree, paying off Habitat for Humanity home early

Latest News

36th Annual Kolache Festival planned for Saturday
Audiel and Marivel Limón (right) moved into their new Bryan home back in 2007 because they...
With help from Habitat for Humanity, Limón family received “a key to a better life”
With help from Habitat for Humanity, Limón family received “a key to a better life”
With help from Habitat for Humanity, Limón family received “a key to a better life”
Franklin ISD elementary closing due to rising COVID cases among students
Franklin ISD elementary closing due to rising COVID cases among students