Advertisement

College Station man wanted by Las Vegas police arrested for child sex crimes

Vincent Rice, 39
Vincent Rice, 39(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man has been arrested on child sex charges allegedly committed in Nevada.

Bryan police arrested Vincent Rice, 39, on Thursday.

Court documents say he is wanted by Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

Rice is charged with four counts of sexual assault against a child and one count of lewdness with a child.

Rice is currently being held in the Brazos County jail.

This marks the second arrest of Brazos County residents on child sex crime warrants out of Nevada this month.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral services are Friday for Chase Edward Stone, 24, at United Methodist Church on N. Mays...
Blinn student fatally struck by train in College Station will be laid to rest on Friday
Karumi Duran arrived in the United States at the age of 7. She was raised and educated in...
Aggie DREAMer stuck in Mexico is returning home to Texas on Thursday
Permitless carry became law in Texas on Sept 1
Attorney, law enforcement provide insight on constitutional carry laws
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Amanda Franklin paid off her Bryan home in 2019.
Bryan mom changes family tree, paying off Habitat for Humanity home early

Latest News

Now is the perfect time to really cut back your rose bushes!
Weekend Gardener: How to get your rose bushes ready for fall
The Aggieland Art Trail kicks off Saturday.
Free kick-off event this weekend celebrates new Aggieland Art Trail
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Friday, September 10th marks the official peak of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.
Friday marks the peak of hurricane season: past, present, and future look at the 2021 Atlantic season