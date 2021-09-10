College Station man wanted by Las Vegas police arrested for child sex crimes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man has been arrested on child sex charges allegedly committed in Nevada.

Bryan police arrested Vincent Rice, 39, on Thursday.

Court documents say he is wanted by Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

Rice is charged with four counts of sexual assault against a child and one count of lewdness with a child.

Rice is currently being held in the Brazos County jail.

This marks the second arrest of Brazos County residents on child sex crime warrants out of Nevada this month.

