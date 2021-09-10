Advertisement

College Station opens district play Friday night

By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team will open district 8-5A Division 1 play Friday night against Magnolia at Cougar Field. College Station wrapped up non-district play with a 2-0 record. The Cougars beat Hutto 59-11 and Fort Bend Bush 49-7.

Last season Magnolia beat College Station 27-16 and the Bulldogs went on to win the district championship. College Station head coach Steve Huff feels like a rivalry is developing between the two teams when they meet in such meaningful games. “Anytime in the proximity of the two schools and we played other and all sports and I think there is always a little heated rivalry. Our program respects theirs. There is no doubt about it,” Huff said. “The kids are very well aware of last year getting beat in that situation, but we are in a nine team district. You play eight district games so it’s a long season.”

College Station and Magnolia are scheduled to kick-off at 7:00pm at Cougar Field.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damaged an entire unit at an apartment complex near A&M’s campus Tuesday evening but...
No one injured after fire damages a dozen apartments in College Station
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Permitless carry became law in Texas on Sept 1
Attorney, law enforcement provide insight on constitutional carry laws
Karumi Duran arrived in the United States at the age of 7. She was raised and educated in...
Aggie DREAMer stuck in Mexico is returning home to Texas on Thursday
Funeral services are Friday for Chase Edward Stone, 24, at United Methodist Church on N. Mays...
Blinn student fatally struck by train in College Station will be laid to rest on Friday

Latest News

St. Joseph wins Six-Man Showdown with Allen Academy 90-68
Bryan head coach Ross Rogers will miss season opener vs Lucas Lovejoy after testing positive...
Rogers returning to Bryan sideline Friday night
College Station opens district play Friday night
College Station opens district play Friday night
Rogers returning to Bryan sideline Friday night
Rogers returning to Bryan sideline Friday night