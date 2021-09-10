College Station opens district play Friday night

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team will open district 8-5A Division 1 play Friday night against Magnolia at Cougar Field. College Station wrapped up non-district play with a 2-0 record. The Cougars beat Hutto 59-11 and Fort Bend Bush 49-7.

Last season Magnolia beat College Station 27-16 and the Bulldogs went on to win the district championship. College Station head coach Steve Huff feels like a rivalry is developing between the two teams when they meet in such meaningful games. “Anytime in the proximity of the two schools and we played other and all sports and I think there is always a little heated rivalry. Our program respects theirs. There is no doubt about it,” Huff said. “The kids are very well aware of last year getting beat in that situation, but we are in a nine team district. You play eight district games so it’s a long season.”

College Station and Magnolia are scheduled to kick-off at 7:00pm at Cougar Field.

